Russia points at insurgents “derailing” peace process in Syria

Threatening Syria with the use of force blatantly violates the United Nations Charter, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

“The threat to use force against a UN member state is, in itself, a blatant violation of the organization’s charter,” she underlined. “This is the organization the US ambassador to the United Nations has been so active in, thus confirming its legitimacy,” Zakharova added.

“Given the statements we’ve been hearing from the US ambassador, we would like to have an answer to the following question: Will a threat to use force against a sovereign state be legitimate? To say nothing of how far Syria has come in the fight against international terrorism, struggling to protect its sovereignty,” Zakharova continued.

Radical insurgent groups are determined to derail the peace process in Syria and are prepared to resort to extreme measures, she pointed out.