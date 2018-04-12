News Ticker

EU extends restrictive measures against Iran

Posted on April 12, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Human Rights, News // 0 Comments

On 12 April 2018, the Council extended until 13 April 2019 its restrictive measures responding to serious human rights violations in Iran. These measures consist of:

  • a travel ban and an asset freeze against 82 people and one entity.
  • a ban on exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications.

These measures were first put in place in 2011. The legal acts will be published in the Official Journal of 13 April 2018.

About Europe correspondent (842 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: