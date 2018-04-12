EU extends restrictive measures against Iran

On 12 April 2018, the Council extended until 13 April 2019 its restrictive measures responding to serious human rights violations in Iran. These measures consist of:

#Iran: @EUCouncil extends by one year sanctions responding to serious #HumanRights violations, applying to 82 persons and one entity. Press release: https://t.co/sX5ywt6oVI Consolidated list: https://t.co/xcBL9YrGsF — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) April 12, 2018

a travel ban and an asset freeze against 82 people and one entity.

a ban on exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications.

These measures were first put in place in 2011. The legal acts will be published in the Official Journal of 13 April 2018.

