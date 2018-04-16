News Ticker

US to impose new sanctions on Russia

Posted on April 16, 2018 by Europe correspondent in International, News // 0 Comments

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, told CBS TV channel’ “Face the Nation” program that the United States would announce new economic sanctions on Russia as early as Monday, April 16, aimed at companies “that were dealing with equipment” related to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s alleged chemical weapons use.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday, April 15, that further Western attacks on Syria would bring chaos to world affairs, as Washington prepared to increase pressure on Russia with new economic sanctions.

 

