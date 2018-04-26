Pinot Noir embellishes State dinner

Served at State dinner in White House Burgundy Pinot Noir wine has more qualities, than excellence in aromas and taste – it symbolises the dialogue and continuity between Old and New Worlds, narrating about a French tradition grafted in Oregon, the State ranked third among U.S. states with more than 300 wineries.

The Drouhin Family’s winemaking roots run deep, having taken hold in Burgundy’s best vineyards of France more than a century ago. Through the years, there has been a very clear link, a continuum, that inhabits Maison Joseph Drouhin, and now Domaine Drouhin Oregon, purchased in 1987, the project extended the family’s passion for winemaking into the US, founding Domaine Drouhin there.

"It is certainly an honor to have our wine served at the White House state dinner, and we are proud of the great relationship between the United States and France.“ – @DrouhinOregon #whiteshousestatedinner frenchsouloregonsoil #whitehouse #statedinner pic.twitter.com/6kgkjYgJzS — Joseph Drouhin (@JDrouhin) April 24, 2018

“Our estate winery in the Dundee Hills creates elegant, fine Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines forged from our family’s tradition of fine winemaking in France. For more than 25 years, the Drouhin Family has brought a wealth of hard-earned experience to their vineyards in the Willamette Valley, just southwest of Portland, Oregon” – the Drouhins say, commenting on the success of their American endeavour.

Thank you! We're honored to be served at the state dinner tonight. https://t.co/JH88n56dsb — DrouhinOregon (@DrouhinOregon) April 24, 2018

Served at dinner Domaine Drouhin Oregon Laurene Pinot Noir is named after Véronique Drouhin elder daughter, Laurène is the wineries flagship wine, and is produced entirely from Pinot Noir grown on the family’s estate in the Dundee Hills.