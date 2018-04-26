News Ticker

Pinot Noir embellishes State dinner

Posted on April 26, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Lifestyle // 0 Comments

Served at State dinner in White House Burgundy Pinot Noir wine has more qualities, than excellence in aromas and taste – it symbolises the dialogue and continuity between Old and New Worlds, narrating about a French tradition grafted in Oregon, the State ranked third among U.S. states with more than 300 wineries.

The Drouhin Family’s winemaking roots run deep, having taken hold in Burgundy’s best vineyards of France more than a century ago. Through the years, there has been a very clear link, a continuum, that inhabits Maison Joseph Drouhin, and now Domaine Drouhin Oregon, purchased  in 1987, the project extended the family’s passion for winemaking into the US, founding Domaine Drouhin there.

 

“Our estate winery in the Dundee Hills creates elegant, fine Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines forged from our family’s tradition of fine winemaking in France. For more than 25 years, the Drouhin Family has brought a wealth of hard-earned experience to their vineyards in the Willamette Valley, just southwest of Portland, Oregon” – the Drouhins say, commenting on the success of their American endeavour.

Served at dinner  Domaine Drouhin Oregon Laurene Pinot Noir is named after Véronique Drouhin elder daughter, Laurène is the wineries flagship wine, and is produced entirely from Pinot Noir grown on the family’s estate in the Dundee Hills.

About Europe correspondent (1500 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: