Russia demands return of diplomatic property

Russia insists on the return of all six diplomatic facilities seized by the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Moscow demands return of all Russian diplomatic properties seized by UShttps://t.co/f4Xtz0jir8

© AP Photo/Elaine Thompson pic.twitter.com/muR0Coz19P — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 26, 2018

“We insist on the return of all six facilities of Russian property seized by the US,” the diplomat underlined.

Russian representatives are not allowed to these facilities even to check the work of utility systems, Zakharova said. The US officials have recommended many times that Russia should sell this property, she noted.

“We expect that the global community will pay attention to this actual state robbery to which the US authorities have downgraded themselves,” Zakharova claimed.