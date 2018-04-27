News Ticker

Stoltenberg supports political solution for Korean Peninsula

Posted on April 27, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, Politics // 0 Comments

At margins of the Foreign Ministers meeting on Friday (27 April 2018) devoted to preparation of for the NATO Summit in July, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he fully supports a political solution in the Korean Peninsula. “I welcome the progress made between the 2 leaders at  and the commitment they have shown to resolving their differences peacefully” – Stoltenberg said. Further during the ministers’ four working sessions, they will focus on Russia, the Middle East and North Africa, Afghanistan, and the Western Balkans / NATO’s Open Door policy.

Earlier today North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made history with a brief walk into South Korea for an ice-breaking

