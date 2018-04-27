News Ticker

NATO urges Taliban to join peace process

Posted on April 27, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Conflict, News, World // 0 Comments

“We urge the Taliban to respond favourably to this opportunity and participate in an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process. The responsibility to bring an end to a long era of conflict is now in the Taliban’s hands” – said NATO foreign ministers in a statement issued at meeting in Brussels HQ.

NATO Allies are united in their support for this proposal of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process, the text continues.

“We will respect and support a negotiated political settlement led by the Afghan Government which ends violence, cuts ties to terrorism and protects the human rights of all Afghan citizens. We also support the Afghan Government’s intention to address all contested issues between the parties, including those relating to the future role of the international community in Afghanistan” – the statement concludes.

 

