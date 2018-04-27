NATO urges Taliban to join peace process

“We urge the Taliban to respond favourably to this opportunity and participate in an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process. The responsibility to bring an end to a long era of conflict is now in the Taliban’s hands” – said NATO foreign ministers in a statement issued at meeting in Brussels HQ.

In Foreign Ministerial meetings today, Secretary Pompeo and I have seen unity among #NATO Allies, especially as they show their strong support for our @ResoluteSupport mission in #Afghanistan. Training, advising and assisting is key to an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process. pic.twitter.com/9bHp1YQWEw — Ambassador Hutchison (@USAmbNATO) April 27, 2018

NATO Allies are united in their support for this proposal of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process, the text continues.

#NATO SecGen: A few years ago, #NATO was responsible for countering Taliban in #Afghanistan. Now Afghans themselves have responsibility for security. Important progress. We continue to train, advises, assist & provide funding. — US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) April 26, 2018

“We will respect and support a negotiated political settlement led by the Afghan Government which ends violence, cuts ties to terrorism and protects the human rights of all Afghan citizens. We also support the Afghan Government’s intention to address all contested issues between the parties, including those relating to the future role of the international community in Afghanistan” – the statement concludes.