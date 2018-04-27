Panmunjeom: “peace is possible”

“Today’s meeting of President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un and the Panmunjeom Declaration that they have signed show that the way to peace is possible, against all the odds. It shows that dialogue and diplomacy are our strongest tools to create peaceful solutions to the most difficult problems, and that they can benefit the region and the whole world.” – says text of the statement of EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini.

“The European Union is ready to answer the call of the two leaders for the international community to lend its full support to the denuclearisation of the Peninsula. Full denuclearisation, as committed to by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), must include its nuclear and missile programmes and be complete, verifiable and irreversible.”

“We now look forward to the planned summit meeting between the President of the United States and the leader of the DPRK and further positive outcomes that may stem from it. The European Union, today as always, stands on the side of peace, on the side of de-nuclearisation, and for a prosperous future for all Koreans.”

