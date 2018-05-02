EU encourages Armenians for ‘comprehensive dialogue’

The Constitution provides for another session of the National Assembly to elect a new Prime Minister in seven days.

“The European Union reiterates its support to Armenia in its efforts to build a prosperous and democratic society. It remains crucial that all parties involved, including the law enforcement agencies and those exercising their right of freedom of assembly and expression, avoid confrontation and show restraint and responsibility, as has been the case in recent days. The European Union continues to encourage all stakeholders, including civil society, to engage in a comprehensive dialogue, in view of the democratic formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution and in the interest of all Armenians.”