Armenia: Pashinyan expects to lead government

The Parliament of Armenia will decide whether to elect the opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the new Prime minister, in a milestone moment for the people.

For the FIRST TIME in my life I am feeling a PROUD citizen of a COUNTRY, which is RIGHT NOW on the spotlight of the whole world as A PERFECT EXAMPLE of democratic, peaceful, calm REBIRTH. #ՄերժիրՍերժին #RejectSerzh #Yerevanprotests #ArmeniaProtest #yerevan #Armenia pic.twitter.com/fomCiiXuk1 — Aram Shahinyan (@aramiggs) April 23, 2018

Although Pashinyan has led weeks of anti-government protests that forced former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan to resign, and is the only candidate, he needs a majority of votes from the ruling Republican Party, which is quite an unusual disposition.

Republican Party earlier said it would not put up a candidate in a bid to avoid further escalation It has been at power since 1999.

The unfortunate Prime minister for a some days, Serzh Sargsyan, who had served previously two mandates as President, stepped down on 23 April just days after being sworn in as PM. He had been blamed to break his promise to end his career as a leader after the parliamentary reform, shifting powers to Prime minister.

All 47 opposition members of the Parliament have pledged to vote for Pashinyan, but he will need votes from some Republican Party deputies to win the majority in the 105-seat house. Some experts indicate his might be short of just six ballots.