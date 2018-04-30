Journalists killed in Kabul suicide blast

Two suicide blast at rush hour in Kabul claimed lives of more than 20 people, and left many injured. In a first explosion, a suicide bomber detonated himself close to the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the main Afghan intelligence agency, TOLOnews reported quoting official sources.

VIDEO: At least 25 people were killed, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and five other journalists, when two suicide blasts ripped through Kabul Monday pic.twitter.com/vMMBujoDze — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2018

In another explosion that followed 20 minutes later, a second suicide bomber targeted emergency medical workers and journalists who had arrived at the scene.

Reporting from Kabul, Afghan medid said ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

my shadow is seen on the ground along a road at the site of a suicide bombing attack which killed 26 and wounded 18 other. pic.twitter.com/cbcBV0BfiA — shahmarai (@shahmarai) March 21, 2018

The bomber disguised himself as a journalist and detonated himself among the crowd of press, rushing to the place of the first attack.

AFP chief photographer Shah Marai (pictured) three other journalists were among 21 killed in two suicide blasts in Kabul.

AFP’s latest on the unfolding situation in Kabul: https://t.co/CB4G0EzJdi pic.twitter.com/ViUAD1EE1c — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2018