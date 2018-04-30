Barnier enters Irish border polemics with DUP

Michel Barnier, the EU top Brexit negotiator said “the time has now come to resolve the contradictions” over the Northern Irish border. His position was announced ahead of the visit to the island of Ireland for attending the conference on Civil Dialogue, and hear opinions from both sides.

Just arrived Dundalk IT for today’s Civic Dialogue. EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives shortly. Important day ahead. pic.twitter.com/5JqMTic9EH — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) April 30, 2018

Barnier also warned that protracted negotiations over the Irish border issue would lead to entire collapse of the Brexit Article 50 talks.

Michel Barnier: Brexit talks at risk of collapse over Irish border https://t.co/VIypZ6Om1W — Guardian politics (@GdnPolitics) April 30, 2018

Commenting Barnier’s position, the Northern Ireland DUP party contested his position of an ‘honest broker’, understanding complexity of the issue. “…His proposal of us being in an all-Ireland regulatory scenario with a border down the Irish Sea simply does not work. I don’t think he does understand the wider unionist culture of Northern Ireland,” DUP’ leader Arlene Foster said to the UK national broadcaster.

Northern Irish DUP says EU's Barnier is not an honest broker: BBC https://t.co/gn4Rs0vnEm pic.twitter.com/oqY54dHfYN — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 30, 2018