News Ticker

Two Syrian bases destroyed in missile attack

Posted on April 30, 2018 by Europe correspondent in World, News // 0 Comments

Syrian government announced that several of its military bases located in the provinces of Hama and Aleppo have come under missile fire, but decline naming the attacker.

According to Syria’s state news agency, “a new aggression with hostile missiles” happened at 10:30 pm local time, in which military positions in the Hama and Aleppo villages were targeted.

The targeted bases were manned by the Syrian army as well as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and housed several missile warehouses, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar.

The Tishreen Syrian newspaper informed via  its Facebook page that the attack was carried out by nine ballistic missiles fired from US and British military bases in northern Jordan. This has yet to be verified or confirmed by any other source at this time.

About Europe correspondent (1507 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: