Two Syrian bases destroyed in missile attack

Syrian government announced that several of its military bases located in the provinces of Hama and Aleppo have come under missile fire, but decline naming the attacker.

BREAKING: Syrian TV reports 'new aggression,' missiles targeting military outposts in northern Syria — The Associated Press (@AP) April 29, 2018

According to Syria’s state news agency, “a new aggression with hostile missiles” happened at 10:30 pm local time, in which military positions in the Hama and Aleppo villages were targeted.

Giant explosion in #Syria, measuring over 2 on the Richter scale, which local press are reporting as an Israeli air strike on the 47th military brigade compound in South #Hama, picked up on earth quake monitors in Lebanon and Turkey. Image from local press https://t.co/gAiBNFhSVK pic.twitter.com/xBmvADHDpw — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 29, 2018

The targeted bases were manned by the Syrian army as well as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and housed several missile warehouses, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar.

There were clearly explosions @ the 47th Brigade base north of the Hama tonight. The site is known for hosting Iranian forces for years now. The base is within range of rebel rockets from northern Homs, but the locals tell me that rebels haven't been able to hit this base before. — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) April 29, 2018

The Tishreen Syrian newspaper informed via its Facebook page that the attack was carried out by nine ballistic missiles fired from US and British military bases in northern Jordan. This has yet to be verified or confirmed by any other source at this time.