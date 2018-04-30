Two Syrian bases destroyed in missile attack
Syrian government announced that several of its military bases located in the provinces of Hama and Aleppo have come under missile fire, but decline naming the attacker.
According to Syria’s state news agency, “a new aggression with hostile missiles” happened at 10:30 pm local time, in which military positions in the Hama and Aleppo villages were targeted.
The targeted bases were manned by the Syrian army as well as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and housed several missile warehouses, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar.
The Tishreen Syrian newspaper informed via its Facebook page that the attack was carried out by nine ballistic missiles fired from US and British military bases in northern Jordan. This has yet to be verified or confirmed by any other source at this time.
