Juncker proposes €1.135 billion post-Brexit budget

The European Commission proposed a post-Brexit seven-year budget. Subsequently the initiative of its president Jean-Claude Juncker will trigger arguments among member states over how to mend the hole in the pocket left by the UK exit from the bloc next year.

The new budget is an opportunity to shape our future as a new, ambitious Union of 27 bound together by solidarity. With today's proposal we have put forward a pragmatic plan for how to do more with less. #EUBudget #FutureOfEurope https://t.co/4DDVNmTWdX pic.twitter.com/3pzG9nh1Js — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) May 2, 2018

“With today’s proposal we have put forward a pragmatic plan for how to do more with less,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

We want to increase our common potential – our choices in proposed 7-year #EUbudget shows it: More than doubled funds for youth (€30 bn) and €100 bn for research, innovation and digital #FutureofEurope @GOettingerEU @Moedas @TNavracsicsEU pic.twitter.com/3ppTf4L9Jl — Margrethe Vestager (@vestager) May 2, 2018

During the 2021-27 period the plan suggests to reduce farm subsidies by 5% and proposes new plastics tax.

We are proposing a #EUBudget of €1.135 billion in commitments over the period from 2021 to 2027, equivalent to 1.11% of the EU27's gross national income. Taking inflation into account, this would amount to €1.279 billion in commitments. pic.twitter.com/L0XlIiSx9m — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) May 2, 2018

It would spend more on research and technology, foreign aid, eurozone stability, compensation for unemployment caused by free trade and on joint defense and EU outside borders .

#TeamJunckerEU in session. @EU_Commission to propose a new, modern and fair #EUbudget for the 2021-2027 period. Key for #FutureofEurope, for a Union that protects, empowers and defends. pic.twitter.com/dUtQ1z8Fml — Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) May 2, 2018

It also introduces a new mechanism to penalize countries — notably from the former Soviet bloc — where governments increasingly disagree with a number of the EU rules, and policies, notably in dealing with migrant flows. The system of financial penalties, the experts say, could further fuel euroscepticism in the new member-states, especially concerned by the security situation caused by mass migration from countries with Islamic traditions.

New #EUbudget should be linked to #EUvalues.For too long, illiberal governments & their inner circles benefited the most from EU money,while rejecting democratic values.This money should instead go directly to programmes that benefit the people #RuleOfLaw https://t.co/fL0IcYORYX — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) May 1, 2018