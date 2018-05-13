Israel’s Netta wins Eurovision

Netta, representing Israel, has won the Eurovision Song Contest for her quirky dance song Toy – assembled with its trademark chicken dance.

Israeli candidate became an early favourite, but the vote went down to the wire with Cyprus finishing in second place.

Netta thanked juries and the public for “choosing different” as she lifted the glass microphone trophy.

Israel's Netta Barzilai wins Eurovision Song Contest https://t.co/X7inn0GOku pic.twitter.com/Njwwa6XTfi — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 13, 2018

Netta Barzilai (in Hebrew: נטע ברזילי‎; born 22 January 1993), known by many as simply Netta, is an Israeli singer and a looping artist.

"It's an amazing time when women are finding their voices." Netta is singing for Israel at this year's #Eurovision with a song about the #MeToo movementhttps://t.co/KXJtUASWUc pic.twitter.com/tVqs8akD6A — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 11, 2018