Israel’s Netta wins Eurovision

Posted on May 13, 2018

Netta, representing Israel, has won the Eurovision Song Contest for her quirky dance song Toy – assembled with its trademark chicken dance.

Israeli candidate became an early favourite, but the vote went down to the wire with Cyprus finishing in second place.

Netta thanked juries and the public for “choosing different” as she lifted the glass microphone trophy.

Netta Barzilai (in Hebrew: נטע ברזילי‎; born 22 January 1993), known by many as simply Netta, is an Israeli singer and a looping artist.

