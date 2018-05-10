Minsk II agreement re-launch in view
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas agreed to attempt the re-launch of the efforts to solve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-speaking population backed by Moscow, have been fighting Ukraine troops since 2014, triggering Western sanctions.
Maas suggested reviving the peace talks between Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia which led to the 2015 Minsk II agreement, unimplemented so far.
“We are ready to consider this offer,” Lavrov said.
Maas repeatedly called for “honest dialogue” with Kremlin, “particularly during difficult times.” He said that Moscow and Berlin had their differences but called for Russia to be included in global diplomacy. He admitted that the conflict in Syria “cannot be solved without Russia.”
Ahead of his visit, Maas said had that Germany was ready for that dialogue, but also expected “constructive efforts” from Russia, for example with regard to the conflicts in Syria or Ukraine.
