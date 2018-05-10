Minsk II agreement re-launch in view

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas agreed to attempt the re-launch of the efforts to solve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-speaking population backed by Moscow, have been fighting Ukraine troops since 2014, triggering Western sanctions.

🇷🇺🗣️🇩🇪Talks between Sergey #Lavrov & @HeikoMaas has started in Moscow. The Ministers meet for the 1st time since FM Maas has been appointed German Foreign Minister. The media attention corresponds w/ the occasion pic.twitter.com/gZh6TRekcT — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) May 10, 2018

Maas suggested reviving the peace talks between Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia which led to the 2015 Minsk II agreement, unimplemented so far.

“We are ready to consider this offer,” Lavrov said.

Maas repeatedly called for “honest dialogue” with Kremlin, “particularly during difficult times.” He said that Moscow and Berlin had their differences but called for Russia to be included in global diplomacy. He admitted that the conflict in Syria “cannot be solved without Russia.”

FM @HeikoMaas meets his counterpart Sergej Lawrow in Moscow: „In order to find solutions for conflicts such as in Syria we need to engage a frank and open dialogue with #Russia pic.twitter.com/LgPdMIBOaw — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) May 10, 2018

Ahead of his visit, Maas said had that Germany was ready for that dialogue, but also expected “constructive efforts” from Russia, for example with regard to the conflicts in Syria or Ukraine.