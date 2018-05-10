Charlemagne Prize: Macron calls for EU unity

President Emmanuel Macron received the Charlemagne Prize #Karlspreis in Aachen “in recognition of his vision of a new Europe.” In his acceptance speech, Macron put forward his long-term goals for the European 27 member-states bloc.

Le risque européen est aujourd'hui celui de la division. La seule solution qui est la nôtre : l'unité. Les divisions nous poussent à l'inaction. #Karlspreis pic.twitter.com/pglgRj3Caq — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 10, 2018

In his acceptance speech, Macron gave the highest esteem the European project for maintaining a “miraculous” 70 years of peace on the continent and outlined the his vision for the future.

Dessinons ensemble ces 30 ans d'Europe qui sont devant nous et faisons-le maintenant. #Karlspreis pic.twitter.com/kVNXqpwG6y — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 10, 2018

Macron calls for unity among member states and warns that the divisions that appeared during the eurozone and migrant crisis risk to undermine the EU project. He also insists that a common eurozone budget is crucial to guarantee the EU unity. The President urges Germany to get over its “fetish” for budget surpluses and work with him on forging deeper economic co-operations.

Congrats to President @EmmanuelMacron on receiving this year’s #KarlsPreis today. It is well deserved. pic.twitter.com/drHhxGsaem — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) May 9, 2018