“Dramatic” escalation of hostilieis in Yemen

“Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed a dramatic escalation of hostilities in Yemen, resulting once again in many casualties and in the destruction of civilian infrastructure” – says the statement of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

“This escalation runs against the commitment of all sides to a political solution of the conflict in Yemen and feeds into a vicious cycle of successive retaliations that risks to undermine the efforts of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and put the resumption of peace talks in jeopardy.”

“There is no military solution to the conflict in Yemen. Only a negotiated, political solution through an inclusive process can put an end to the conflict and restore hope for stability and peace in the country and the region. This was also underlined in yesterday’s UN statement that EU fully supports.”

“The European Union continues to fully and unconditionally support UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths as he finalises his framework for negotiations.”

The Yemeni government submits an official complaint to the #UN Security Council regarding UAE’s military action in Socotra Island#Yemen pic.twitter.com/j0NMJt6ekE — Baraa Shiban (@BShtwtr) May 9, 2018