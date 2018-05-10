Champagne toast to Antarctica!

Imagine a landscape that only a handful of people will ever get to see in their lifetime, then imagine flying to it on a specially commissioned jet and landing on a custom-carved ice runway to experience hours and hours of continuous daylight. This is Antarctica. Relax in an exclusive luxury camp – for a maximum of 12 guests – and enjoy your choice of activities, from leisurely treks or ice climbing to penguin visits and ice-tunnel exploration.

Indulge in signature Clos19 meals and toast it all with our fine champagnes, wines and spirits. Do as little or as much as you like on this eight-day Clos19 tour of Antarctica. Get in touch, and a tour specialist will help you design your perfect trip. Please note that all dates and planned activities may vary and are subject to weather conditions in Antarctica.

The icy expanse of THE WONDERS OF ANTARCTICA

Antarctica – 28 November to 6 December 2019

Antarctica, warm up with exciting activities, fine foods and Clos19 tastings. Your experience includes:

Airport transfers to your hotel on arrival in Cape Town .

. Flights from Cape Town to Antarctica on a specially commissioned jet.

to on a specially commissioned jet. A day with emperor penguins at Atka Bay .

. A chance to explore brilliant blue ice waves and tunnels.

A visit to a Russian science base, ending with a relaxing sauna.

science base, ending with a relaxing sauna. A gastronomic experience without compare – sumptuous Clos19 signature feasts and tastings of our iconic champagnes, wines and spirits.

signature feasts and tastings of our iconic champagnes, wines and spirits. Flights to the South Pole , the southernmost place on Earth, to explore the polar plateau.

, the southernmost place on Earth, to explore the polar plateau. All accommodation, guides, travel, and food and drink in Antarctica .

. The use of key items of polar clothing as outlined on our equipment list.

