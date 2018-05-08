JCPOA: EU defends nuclear deal

The EU reacted upon the President Trump announcement of the withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) #JCPOA with the declaration made by European External Action Service top diplomat Federica Mogherini from Rome via EbS TV channel:

“The European Union regrets today’s statement by the President of the United States on the nuclear deal with Iran [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA]. Should the US reconsider this position, we would welcome it. The United States remain our closest partner and friend, and we will continue to work together on many other issues. As we have always said, the nuclear deal is not a bilateral agreement and it is not in the hands of any single country to terminate it unilaterally” – Mogherini said.

#IranDeal @FedericaMog The #EU regrets the statement by US President. The deal is crucial for the security of the region, of Europe and of the entire world. EU determined to act in accordance with its security interests and to protect its investments. We will preserve the deal pic.twitter.com/1yO8WyvR4I — Sabrina Bellosi (@sabellosi) May 8, 2018

“It has been unanimously endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231. It is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, it is relevant in itself, but even more so in these times of encouraging signals on the perspective of the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. The nuclear deal with Iran is crucial for the security of the region, of Europe and of the entire world.

#IranDeal @FedericaMog Let me conclude with a message to the Iranian citizens and leaders: do not let anyone dismantle this agreement. It is one of the biggest achievements diplomacy has ever delivered, Stay true to your commitments, as we will stay true to ours. pic.twitter.com/pFYbkb53ZH — Sabrina Bellosi (@sabellosi) May 8, 2018

“As long as Iran continues to implement its nuclear related commitments, as it is doing so far, the EU will remain committed to the continued full and effective implementation of the nuclear deal. We fully trust the work, competence and autonomy of the International Atomic Energy Agency that has published 10 reports certifying that Iran has fully complied with its commitments.

“The lifting of nuclear related sanctions is an essential part of the agreement. The EU has repeatedly stressed that the lifting of nuclear related sanctions has a positive impact on trade and economic relations with Iran, including crucial benefits for the Iranian people. The EU is fully committed to ensuring that this continues to be delivered on.”

“I am particularly worried by the announcement of new sanctions. I will consult with all our partners in the coming hours and days to assess their implications. The EU is determined to act in accordance with its security interests and to protect its economic investments.”

“The nuclear deal with Iran is the culmination of 12 years of diplomacy. It belongs to the entire international community. It has been working and it is delivering on its goal, which is guaranteeing that Iran doesn’t develop nuclear weapons. The EU is determined to preserve it. We expect the rest of the international community to continue to do its part to guarantee that it continues to be fully implemented, for the sake of our own collective security.”

“Let me conclude with a message to the Iranian citizens and leaders. To each and every one of them. Do not let anyone dismantle this agreement. It is one of the biggest achievements diplomacy has ever delivered, and we built this together. It is the demonstration that win win solutions are possible, through dialogue and engagement. That common ground can be found, even when positions and interests differ. That respect can be a universal language.”

“This deal belongs to each and every one of us. Stay true to your commitments, as we will stay true to ours. And together, with the rest of the international community, we will preserve the nuclear deal”.

On July 14, 2015, the P5+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), the European Union (EU), and Iran reached a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to ensure that Iran’s nuclear program will be exclusively peaceful. October 18, 2015 marked Adoption Day of the JCPOA, the date on which the JCPOA came into effect and participants began taking steps necessary to implement their JCPOA commitments. January 16, 2016, marks Implementation Day of the JCPOA. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has verified that Iran has implemented its key nuclear-related measures described in the JCPOA, and the Secretary State has confirmed the IAEA’s verification. As a result of Iran verifiably meeting its nuclear commitments, the United States and the EU have lifted nuclear-related sanctions on Iran, as described in the JCPOA.