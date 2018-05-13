‘Aquarius’ continues to rescue migrants in Libyan waters

According to the information released by #Aquarius vessel crew they rescued 73 men, women and children from a rubber boat in international waters off of #Libya. Everyone is safely onboard, the vessel continues partoling. Image: illustration.

BREAKING: This morning the #Aquarius has rescued 73 men, women and children from a rubber boat in distress in international waters off of #Libya. Everyone is safely onboard and we are back on patrol. Photo: Anthony Jean pic.twitter.com/70JWjpZQXt — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) May 12, 2018

AFP news agency published a picture of happy migrants, making selfies on the boat, presumably on their way to Italy, where they will seek for asylum. #Aquarius is a is a robust and seaworthy ship that offers wide spaces below deck, making it very suitable for year-round use as a rescue ship in the Mediterranean. The vessel is managed by NGO SOS MEDITERRANEE – a European association with teams in Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland supported by a European network, jointly financing and operating the rescue ship #Aquarius, which has been in continuous operation since February 2016 in international waters between Italy and Libya. The medical aid is provided by #MSF – Doctors without Borders.

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – Rescued migrants take selfies on sunset at the deck of MV Aquarius some 30 n.m off Libya coast 📷 @lgouliam #AFP pic.twitter.com/IuXFaJ130O — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) May 13, 2018

