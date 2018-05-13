Ivanka arrived for Embassy inauguration in Jerusalem
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner arrived in Israel ahead of the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, scheduled for Monday, May 14.
Both White House senior advisers Trump-Kushner will attend the ceremony, while President Trump himself will not come to the inauguration.
The plan of opening the American Embassy in Jerusalem has been conceived to mark the state of Israel’s 70th anniversary.
Israel regards Jerusalem as its “eternal and undivided” capital while the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, and insist the city to be the capital of the future Palestinian state.
President Trump‘s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel is a fulfillment of a series of promises made by his predecessors from both Republican and Democratic parties.
Leave a Reply