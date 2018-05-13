Ivanka arrived for Embassy inauguration in Jerusalem

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner arrived in Israel ahead of the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, scheduled for Monday, May 14.

Flowers decorated as an American flag are seen on a road leading to the US Embassy compound ahead of the official opening in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/SsK3aoDRUw — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2018

Both White House senior advisers Trump-Kushner will attend the ceremony, while President Trump himself will not come to the inauguration.

The plan of opening the American Embassy in Jerusalem has been conceived to mark the state of Israel’s 70th anniversary.

From biblical times to the modern era, #Jerusalem has been the heart of Jewish life & #history. Watch this history come alive through these 7 major archaeological discoveries: pic.twitter.com/WOm8pXNzYI — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 3, 2018

Israel regards Jerusalem as its “eternal and undivided” capital while the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, and insist the city to be the capital of the future Palestinian state.

President Trump‘s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel is a fulfillment of a series of promises made by his predecessors from both Republican and Democratic parties.

I am honored to join the delegation representing @POTUS, his Admin & the American people at this momentous ceremony commemorating the opening of our new US Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel. We will pray for the boundless potential of the US-Israel alliance & we will pray for peace. pic.twitter.com/ulYbJAfTcL — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 12, 2018