Kadyrov blamed French society for Paris attacker radicalisation

The leader of Republic of Chechnya (Russian Federation), Ramzan Kadyrov puts the blame for radicalisation of Paris terrorist Khamzat Azimov (1997-2018) on French society.

'Born in Chechnya, but France was responsible for his convictions' – Kadyrov on #Paris attacker

“I think it necessary to say that the entire responsibility for Khamzat Azimov stepping on a path to crime rests with the French authorities. Chechnya is only is birth place but he grew up in French society, where his personality, his views and principles, were formed,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

However Kadyrov acknowledged that the terrorist had Russian citizenship in the past, formally receiving passport according to existing procedures at the age of 14, “but his passport became invalid as he skipped issuance of a new one at an age of 20,” he explained, adding that latest reports gave him grounds to think that Azimov had had contacts with French law enforcement and special services, and they were well aware of his radical views.

Kadyrov also extended his condolences to the family of a slain man, stabbed to death by Azimov in a lively touristic area next to Paris Opéra Garnier. The killing was qualified as a “terrorist act” by French authorities.

One person has been killed and several injured in central Paris by a man armed with a knife, who was shot dead by police, security sources say of the attack that occurred near the city's main opera house

Khamzat Azimov came to France as an asylum-seeker from Chechnya with his parents in early 2010, and lived in Nice and Strasbourg, he was naturalised the same year at age of 13, and later received a scholarship in Strasbourg University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree. Azimov came to police radar on 2016, and was monitored by special services as S-listed after his attempts to go to the Middle East to join Islamic State.

Daesh related news source #Amaq has posted an online video depicting Khamzat Azimov masked, giving an oath to #IS commander Baghdadi in a move to proof he was their soldier (mujaheddin) and his act was premeditated.