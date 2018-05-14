Five Crimeans added to EU restrictive list

“The Council added five persons to the list of those subject to restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. They are listed because of their involvement in the organisation of the Russian presidential elections of 18 March 2018 in the illegally annexed Crimea and Sevastopol, thereby actively supporting and implementing policies that undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. The five individuals hold positions of responsibility in the electoral commissions of Crimea or Sevastopol. The measures consist of a travel ban and an asset freeze” – says the text of the EU Council announcement.

“The decision brings the total number of individuals listed by the EU to 155. In addition, the EU has frozen the assets of 38 entities under this sanctions regime.

“The legal acts, including the names of the persons concerned, are available in the EU Official Journal of 14 May 2018.”

