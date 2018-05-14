News Ticker

Crimea: Eupatoria-Marignane ‘twin’ cities

Posted on May 14, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

At arrival to Crimea to sign the partnership agreement with Eupatoria, Éric Le Dissès, Mayor of the French city of Marignane, said he respected the decision of the Crimeans to organize a referendum of self-determination.

Today the Crimeans give warm welcome to the delegation from Marignane (Bouches-du-Rhône) led by Mayor Eric Le Dissès, who has just signed a ‘twin’ partnership agreement with the Crimean city of Eupatoria.

Referring to the referendum on the annexation of the peninsula to Russia, the French Mayor said he respected the decision of Crimea to have chosen Russia independently. In addition, he welcomed the fact that Crimeans had freely expressed themselves in the referendum.
According to the Mayor, it is inadmissible to restrict the rights of Crimeans for freedom and to limit their choice made by their national affiliation. When the members of the delegation were walking around Eupatoria, he said, they saw happy people. For the Crimeans, “everything will be fine”
, said the Mayor.
About Europe correspondent (1543 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: