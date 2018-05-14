Israel celebrates US Embassy inauguration in Jerusalem

In afternoon the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel opened in an official ceremony with many guests of honor.

“Israel is a sovereign nation, with the right like every other sovereign nation, to determine its own capital. Yet for many years, we failed to acknowledge the obvious. The plain reality that Israel’s capital is Jerusalem” – said President Donald Trump in his video address.

The Ambassador David M. Friedman credited President Donald Trump for having the courage to open an embassy in Israel’s capital. “Today’s historic event is attributed to the vision, the courage, and the moral clarity of one person to whom we owe an enormous and eternal debt of gratitude, President Donald J. Trump.”

“On this exact day 70 years ago, at almost this exact time, David Ben Gurion declared Israel’s independence. Just 11 minutes later, President Harry Truman caused the United States to be the first nation to recognize the reborn State of Israel. He later regretted that he waited so long,” Ambassador David M. Friedman said in his inauguration speech.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, led the US delegation with the message from President Trump that the United States will continue to support the peace process in every way it can, but also that the President is determined to deliver upon his promises. President Trump ensured that he remained committed to “facilitating a lasting peace agreement,” and that he was “extending a hand of friendship to Israel, the Palestinians and to all of their neighbors.”

Today we dedicated the new #USEmbassyJerusalem, a longtime promise to the American & Israeli people. As Jared shared today “While many Presidents before him have backed down from their pledge… this President delivered. Because when President Trump makes a promise, he keeps it.” pic.twitter.com/4iNdozAiRF — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 14, 2018

“While presidents before him have backed down from their pledge to move the American Embassy once they were in office, this president delivered. Because when President Trump makes a promise, he keeps it,” Kushner said.

Jared Kushner: “The United States is ready to support a peace agreement in every way that we can.” pic.twitter.com/SK8G79ptH0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2018

“The truth and peace are interconnected” Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his welcoming speech. “A peace that is built on lies, will crash on the rocks of Middle Eastern realities. You can only build peace on truth. And the truth is that Jerusalem has been and will always be the capital of the Jewish people, the capital of the Jewish state” – he added.

Thank you, President Trump, for having the courage to keep your promises. Thank you, President Trump for making the alliance between Israel and the United States stronger than ever @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/GaG1NKptRz — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 14, 2018

The Palestinians responded to the opening of Embassy with an outbreak of violence.

Deadly protests erupt along Israel-Gaza border as U.S. opens embassy in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/ryDORvdEeq — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2018