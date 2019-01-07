Salvini refuses smuggled migrants reception

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has reiterated his refusal to NGO-run illegal migrant-rescue ships to dock.

The League leader was commenting amid concern about 49 asylum seekers saved in the Mediterranean by German NGOs Sea-Watch and Sea Eye who have not been allocated a port of safety amid a standoff.

17th day at sea.

On board of #SeaWatch we are reporting episodes of people refusing food. We fear that their psychological and health status may deteriorate significantly. We cannot believe that all this is happening a few miles from the European coasts. pic.twitter.com/t2sr3po7ol — Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl) January 7, 2019

Pope Francis in vain made an appeal to European leaders to “show concrete solidarity” in this case. Many Italian consider that their good will and hospitality were abused, while the majority of the EU counties did nothing to relocate migrants constantly arriving to Italian coasts from Africa.

Salvini stands by tough line on migrants. Standoff over 49 saved by NGOs in Mediterranean https://t.co/KCQoAXwTxb — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) January 7, 2019