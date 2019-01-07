Britain began simulations for the upheaval of a no-deal Brexit by lining up 87 trucks at a little-used airport for a trip towards the United Kingdom’s most important trading gateway to continental Europe. (Image: illustration).

The group of 89 HGVs set off at 08:00 GMT from the disused Manston Airport, near Ramsgate in Kent, on a 20-mile route to the Port of Dover, the UK media reports.

Abandoned airport in Kent turned into truck holding facility as Britain steps up preparations for no-deal Brexit by @TopshotKirk for @AFP pic.twitter.com/mEC6XTL5IW — AFP London (@afplondon) January 7, 2019

At Dover, lorries were directed to the Eastern Docks roundabout where they did a loop and drove back to the airfield.

Prime minister May said that Britain would be in uncharted waters if the negotiated with the EU27 Brexit deal is rejected by the Westminster, in a vote, postponed to mid-January.

Britain's battle over #Brexit resumes as parliament returns from its Christmas break to debate and — most likely — defeat Prime Minister Theresa May's unpopular EU divorce dealhttps://t.co/PSdcV2etBl pic.twitter.com/hKEzMKG8kP — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 7, 2019

Facing defeat in parliament last month, May cancelled the vote on the agreed with the EU deal and pledged to seek further political and legal assurances from Brussels. The EU did nothing to calm the tensions, on contrary the European Commission president Jean-Claude Junker described May’s requests as “nebulous“, causing further deterioration of political climate.

JUST IN: EU Commission says #Brexit deal will not be renegotiated, and that deal on the table is the only deal possible pic.twitter.com/2Q1hndGOUI — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) January 7, 2019

Juncker also stated that the renegotiation of the deal is not possible. Many experts assess the EU27 hash position toward the UK as a deliberate ideological choice to “punish” Britons, creating a negative example for those, who might be interested to follow London on the way to exit the bloc.