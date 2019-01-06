Pope defends rejected illegal migrants

Pope Francis urged European leaders on December 6 to stop arguing over the fate of 49 migrants stuck aboard two humanitarian rescue ships on the Mediterranean and to offer them a safe port to disembark. (Image: illustration).

Pope enters fray over migrant ships, appeals for safe ports https://t.co/BbRRD1w4CE — Reuters Africa (@ReutersAfrica) January 6, 2019

With his comments at his address to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square at the end marking the feast of the Epiphany, Pontifex entered into a diplomatic raw between Italy and Malta.

Malta will not become a centre for migrants rescued by NGOs – Prime Minister https://t.co/s7ftKHMROo pic.twitter.com/W3TvHQhyhe — MaltaToday (@maltatoday) January 6, 2019

Meanwhile the Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has underlined that he is not going to transfer Malta into a hosting centre for illegal migrants who were saved by humanitarian vessels and rejected to disembark in the other ports.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini remined the Mayor of Naples, who is ready to accept NGO vessels with illegal migrants, that he has to respect the migrant decree. “Anyone who helps clandestine migrants hates Italians” he explains.

MIgrant decree is law says Salvini. Clash with mayors continues https://t.co/UXbGt1GllS — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) January 4, 2019