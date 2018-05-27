Italy: Conte gave up efforts to form government

Italy’s Prime minister-designate Giuseppe Conte said he’s given up on attempts to form a government after President Sergio Mattarella rejected his candidacy of an anti-euro economy minister. The country may now face a new election by the end of 2018.

“President has received Prof. Giuseppe Conte …. who returned the mandate given to him on May 23 to form the government. The president has thanked him for his effort in fulfilling this task,” Ugo Zampetti, an official within the presidential administration, told RAI.

After the talk, Mattarella said that he was going to make a decision on the new parliamentary vote in the country in the coming hours.

