Italy: Mattarella risks impeachment

Posted on

League leader Matteo Salvini said that Italy will have to have a new general election after premier designate Giuseppe Conte handed back a mandate to form a government. “The Italians come first, their right to work, to security and happiness,” Salvini quoted by ANSA news agency.

“We worked day and night for weeks to form a government that defends the interest of the Italian citizens. But someone (under whose pressure?) said No. Never again slaves, Italy is not a colony. At this point, with the honesty, coherence and the courage of always, the words must go back to you” – Salvini concluded.

After rejection of the candidacy of the economy minister, causing the failure to form a government,  Five Star Movement (5SM) considers launching President Sergio Mattarella impeachment procedure.

 

