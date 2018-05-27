Italy: Mattarella risks impeachment

League leader Matteo Salvini said that Italy will have to have a new general election after premier designate Giuseppe Conte handed back a mandate to form a government. “The Italians come first, their right to work, to security and happiness,” Salvini quoted by ANSA news agency.

New elections now – Salvini (2). Never again slaves, says League leader | #ANSA https://t.co/PLOoMbiDZc — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) May 27, 2018

“We worked day and night for weeks to form a government that defends the interest of the Italian citizens. But someone (under whose pressure?) said No. Never again slaves, Italy is not a colony. At this point, with the honesty, coherence and the courage of always, the words must go back to you” – Salvini concluded.

After rejection of the candidacy of the economy minister, causing the failure to form a government, Five Star Movement (5SM) considers launching President Sergio Mattarella impeachment procedure.

M5S considering Mattarella impeachment (2). Movement referring to article 90 of Constitution | #ANSA https://t.co/90tqbY9pBc — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) May 27, 2018