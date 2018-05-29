Liège attack: two policemen shot dead

According to the Liège (Belgium) police, a man shot two policemen and took a cleaning woman as a hostage at Waha High School, located in the heart of the vibrant and busy city.

Liège: un homme tire sur deux policiers et prend une femme de ménage en otage avant d'être … https://t.co/qq0WCBctaQ — DH.be (@ladh) May 29, 2018

It was in the morning hours, around 10:30 on Tuesday (29/05) when gunshots were heard in the city center of Liège. According to information local media obtained from the police, the alleged perpetrator shouted “Allahu akbar!“. The attacker shot two police officers and took a cleaning woman hostage at Waha High School, located in the busiest part of the city. As follows the rapid reaction of police the attacker was neutralised.

II. 12:45

According to preliminary reports, a man fired this morning on two policemen near the Cafe des Augustins, in the street of the same name in the city center of Liege. The two officers died, and a third, a member of the Anti-Banditry Squad (PAB), was reportedly injured during contact with the suspect.

A civilian, present in his car at the time of the events, also died.

Afterwards the attacker rushed to Waha High School, where he took a cleaning woman hostage. A rapid police intervention allowed to neutralize the culprit on the 6th floor of the school according to the RTBF news channel.

The Liège police will organize a press conference in the coming hours. Currently, there is still a large security perimeter organized around the premises. The police and rescue forces are massively present at the spot. A helicopter still flies over the scene.

The children of Waha High School are well and are safe under police protection and are supported by the PMS services. The burgomaster of Liège, Willy Demeyer, went to the scene and is in contact with the chief of police corps. The federal crisis center is following the situation, tweeted the Minister of the Interior, Jan Jambon, who said that his thoughts are with the victims of this “horrible act”.

Nos pensées sont avec les victimes de cet acte horrible. Nous sommes en train d’établir un aperçu de ce qui c’est déroulé exactement. — Jan Jambon (@JanJambon) May 29, 2018

#Liege : L'homme qui a tué les deux policières et un passant était né en 1982 https://t.co/5LGKP9bHt5 pic.twitter.com/p58yqnm7Zr — lalibre.be (@lalibrebe) May 29, 2018

Belgium King, Prime minister, and the other officials are in Liège.

#Liege : Le Roi, le Premier ministre, Jan Jambon et Koen Geens se rendent à Liège https://t.co/5LGKP9bHt5 — lalibre.be (@lalibrebe) May 29, 2018