EU calls for transparent investigation of Babchenko assassination

“The European Union expresses its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of journalist Arkady Babchenko, who was killed at his home in Kyiv on 29 May”- the External Action Service reacted in a statement of a spokesperson.

EU expresses its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Arkady Babchenko. Each time that a voice of freedom is violently silenced, it risks weakening our societies and undermining our democracies #pressfreedom https://t.co/h1Nd8y5MlY — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) May 30, 2018

“Mr Babchenko was a respected war correspondent, who left his native Russia in 2017 following threats to his life in relation to his journalistic work there. Each time that a voice of freedom is violently silenced, it risks weakening our societies and undermining our democracies. The best way to honour Mr Babchenko‘s memory and his work, and to firmly counter any attempt to endanger our shared fundamental rights is through a swift and transparent investigation that brings those responsible for this crime to justice.”

“The European Union stands in solidarity with journalists and will continue to work to protect them and their work, which is vital to all democracies, within and beyond our borders.”

The assassination evoked a wave of condamnation from behalf of the leading European international institutions as Council of Europe, Thorbjorn Jagland requested full and rapid investigation, pointing at danger the attack on free speech represents to democracy.

We strongly condemn the murder of journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kyiv. It must be fully and rapidly investigated. Attacks on journalists and free speech are on the rise in Europe. We must do all we can to stop this trend, which is a dangerous threat to democracy — Thorbjørn Jagland (@TJagland) May 30, 2018

The assassination of a dissident Russian journalist, who lived and worked in Ukraine since 2017, took place next to his apartment, where he was shot three times in his back. There Ukrainian police said the hideous act may have been tied to his reporting.

Babchenko, 41, died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, a government official said.

JUST IN: Kremlin calls on international community to pressure the Ukraine to make the country safe for journalism. Calls allegations by the Ukraine that it murdered Russian journalist Babchenko the 'height of cynicism'. https://t.co/2T79MiO51x pic.twitter.com/DVgJJhey81 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 30, 2018

Russian authorities vehemently reject accusations made ahead of the investigation.

#Lukashevich: We strongly condemn continued persecution of and violence against media workers in #Ukraine. Today a Russian journalist Arkadiy Babchenko was killed in #Kiev. To be a reporter in #Ukraine is extremely dangerous pic.twitter.com/df1pTudnUx — Russian Mission OSCE (@RF_OSCE) May 29, 2018

AMENDMENT (!) 30/05/3028 17:45

“The reported killing of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko on Tuesday in Kiev was actually a ruse played by the Ukrainian law enforcement to prevent a planned hit, the Ukrainian authorities said.

Reporting on the high profile case on Wednesday, the head of the SBU, Ukraine’s national security service, Sergey Gritsak said Babchenko was alive and unhurt”. Russian journalist Babchenko turns up alive after reported murder https://t.co/ugS1gmi0YI pic.twitter.com/5Fe338bJmB — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 30, 2018