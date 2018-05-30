Syria diplomacy in Caucasus criticised by EU

“The decision of the Syrian regime to establish diplomatic relations with the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia violates international law and the principle of territorial integrity as defined by the United Nations Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions” – European External Action Service reacts upon Syria move.

Decision of Syrian regime to establish diplomatic relations with Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia violates international law + principle of territorial integrity as defined by UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions https://t.co/flDc4zf6Vc — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) May 29, 2018

“The European Union fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders. We remain committed to actively support conflict resolution efforts, including through the work of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, and the EU Monitoring Mission” the statement concluses, articulating once again the position of support of Georgian territorial integrity.