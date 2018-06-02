Juncker trades barbs with Rome

The first step of newly appointed Italian government started with criticism of the European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker remarks on management of the poorest regions of Apennine peninsula.. “More work, less corruption” – is the top EU executive piece of advice to Rome new strategists for regional cohesion. However the concept  of the president was met with indignation by Matteo Salvini, the head of  the Eurosceptic Lega party, and newly appointed deputy prime minister, pushing Juncker to present his “deep regrets” for presuming Italians in the south are corrupt and lazy.

On Friday, EU Commission spokesperson Mina Andreeva said that president Juncker’s words had been interpreted in “a misleading way, because President Juncker loves Italy.” However the struggle in defence of the image of southern Italians was not limited to reactions from Rome – the president of another EU institution, the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani demanded the president of the Commission to withdraw his comments on Italy.

 

