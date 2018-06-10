EASO invites heads of unit for Greece and Italy

While Malta-based European Asylum Support office (EASO) continues its passages through challenging times, it attempts to strengthen its ranks under newly appointed interim director Jamil Addou, opening positions for a Head of the unit for Greece and Italy. Two new executives are supposed to ensure “tailor-made assistance, capacity building, relocation, specific support and special quality control tools” to the corresponding countries.

We're looking to reinforce the @EASO #AsylumSupport Unit with two heads of sector to coordinate teams working on asylum processes and on practical cooperation in Dublin, Reception and Vulnerable Groups. Come and join the team! https://t.co/p6yGIFvkja — Jamil Addou (@AddouJamil) June 6, 2018

This month Management Board of EASO, which is the governing body of the Agency, has released the Executive Director, Mr. José Carreira, from his duties with immediate effect, following his resignation of 6 June. The Management Board has equally decided that Mr. Jamil Addou, Head of Unit in EASO since 2016, becomes the interim Executive Director, until a new Executive Director is appointed.

Mr. Carreira resigned amid allegations of staff harassment, including “psychological violence” and under the investigation by the bloc’s anti-fraud office OLAF, – POLITICO newspaper reported. The investigation by OLAF into alleged misconduct in procurement procedures, irregularities in management of human resources and possible breaches of data protection at the European Asylum Support Office (EASO), headed by José Carreira has been conducted since January this year, the newspaper claimed.

The Launch of the EASO Annual Report on the Situation of Asylum in the EU 18 June 2018, Brussels, Belgium.