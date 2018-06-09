Taliban announced a few days cease-fire

The announcement come in response to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday (706/2018) declared his own unconditional, week-long ceasefire against the Taliban, but not against other militant groups. The armistice will cover the Eid celebrations at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, which comes next Thursday.

Ghani’s ceasefire comes after the recommendation from a group of Islamic clerics, and it will last until June 20. The Taliban have not specified the dates of their pause.