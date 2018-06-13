Star Raccoon climaxed adventure

The breath-taking scaling of the 23-store St. Paul skyscraper ended by capturing the world star racoon on the roof, where from accompanied by Minnesota Wildlife Management department he will travel to safety to be realized in nature, far away from urban stone jungle.

Here it is, #MPRRaccoon’s valiant climb to the top of the UBS Center in Downtown St. Paul, this morning. @KARE11 @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/ot1DPNeRF5 — D.P. (@DPet_KARE11News) June 13, 2018

Showing a remarkable tenacity and courage a little fluffy creature continued his adventure to the top during two days, followed by MPR TV channel, and spectators all over the world, beating the record of popularity, and leading in social media. Among tweets #MPRraccoon stayed in the first ranks the entire duration of the outstanding self-imposed ascendance to the top.

Evan Frost and Tim Nelson, journalists with Minnesota Public Radio (MPR), documented the raccoon’s nerve-wracking journey on Twitter.

The well-wishers cheered the news about the capture of the courageous animal and his anticipated safe journey to natural environment. Good-buy, friend!

After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend! pic.twitter.com/twcBPpjOQk — UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) June 13, 2018