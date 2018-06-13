Severna Macedonians expect decision on EU accession talks in June

The EU “wholeheartedly” congratulated Prime Ministers Alexis Tsipras of Greece and Zoran Zaev (pictured) of FYROM (Republic of Macedonia) for their determination and leadership in reaching a “historic agreement” between their countries, which to the EU opinion will contribute to the transformation of the entire region of South-East Europe.

“This achievement belongs to the leaders of the two countries and their teams, but first and foremost it belongs to all the citizens of both countries, and of Europe as a whole” – the European External Action Service issued on occasion said.

The negotiating process, under the auspices of the United Nations and the mediation of the personal envoy of the UNSG, Matthew Nimetz, and with the European Union’s strong support, is also clear proof of the power of multilateral diplomacy, dialogue, respect and willingness to find win-win solutions to even the most difficult of issues. Together, we must now make good use of the window of opportunity that has been pushed wide open to accompany and consolidate the winds of peace and cooperation in the entire region.

The endorsement of the recommendation of 17 April to open accession negotiations with Severna Makedonija (Severna Macedonia/Northern Macedonia) in awaited at June Council.

