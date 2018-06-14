Arron Banks orders Verhofstadt to retract false claims

Lawyers for Brexit campaigner Arron Banks ordered the European Parliament’s chief Brexit coordinator to retract a claim that Banks colluded with Russia to deliver the UK vote to leave the European Union.

Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the European Parliament Brexit coordination team, said on Twitter that far-right and right wing leaders across Europe made up a fifth column of cheerleaders for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a letter to Verhofstadt, Bank’s lawyers, Mishcon de Reya, quoted the tweet which mentioned former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage as a cheerleader and he “colluded w/ Russians to deliver #Brexit”.

Europe has a fifth column in its ranks: Putin's cheerleaders who want to destroy Europe & liberal democracy from within: Le Pen, Wilders, Farage, Orbàn, Kaczynski, Salvini use Kremlin money & intel. Like Farage's friend Arron Banks, who colluded w/ Russians to deliver #Brexit — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) June 13, 2018