Trump criticizes German open door migration policy
In his preferred way of communication via Twitter President Trump criticised German open door migration policy, pointing that it led to a steep rise of crime. He also underlined that this policy is against the will of German people, who are “turning against their leadership”.
Trump defines the open door policy as “big mistake”, leading to “strong and violent” change of German culture.
The remarks came amid a bitter political raw in Germany, when Minister of Interior Horst Seehofer openly opposed the line of Chancellor Merkel, and vowed to impose restrictions on migrants reception irrespective of her will.