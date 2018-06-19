Trump criticizes German open door migration policy

In his preferred way of communication via Twitter President Trump criticised German open door migration policy, pointing that it led to a steep rise of crime. He also underlined that this policy is against the will of German people, who are “turning against their leadership”.

The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Trump defines the open door policy as “big mistake”, leading to “strong and violent” change of German culture.

The remarks came amid a bitter political raw in Germany, when Minister of Interior Horst Seehofer openly opposed the line of Chancellor Merkel, and vowed to impose restrictions on migrants reception irrespective of her will.

In a spectacular gesture of defiance, Germany's interior minister, Horst Seehofer, has given Angela Merkel an ultimatum: If she does not agree to migrant restrictions, he will carry them out against her will https://t.co/Oy3miWdsqy — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) June 15, 2018