Putin receives Bolton in Kremlin
Preparations for a potential Russian-US summit is among the issues brought up by US National Security Adviser John Bolton at his current meetings in Moscow, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed.
“While in Moscow today, Ambassador Bolton is meeting with President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials to discuss United States-Russia relations, as well the potential for a Presidential meeting,” she tweeted.
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that “Bolton’s key contacts will take place in the Russian Security Council, with the Foreign Minister, and he will also contact with Presidential Aide Ushakov” and President Putin himself.