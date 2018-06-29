Italian on top of world best restaurants list

Massimo Bottura is on the very top of the list of the finest dining experiences in the world, combining tradition with contemporary trends, old-fashioned flavours, and new combinations of aromas, artistic presentations, and refined fantasy in compositions. Prominent personality, engaged in high-profile international projects, he keeps his Osteria Francescana a small, discreet restaurant in a historic Italian town of Modena. However Bottura delivers one of the very finest dining experiences in the world.

And The World’s Best Restaurant Is… Osteria Francescana in Modena, helmed by chef @massimobottura, was crowned the world’s best restaurant for 2018 at ‘The World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ event – the Oscars of gastronomy – held in Spain last week. https://t.co/2pzSui3tR4 #news pic.twitter.com/eAfcVvLGzy — Italy Magazine (@ItalyMagazine) June 27, 2018

In its early days, the restaurant almost closed after conservative locals were resistant to Bottura’s modernist approach to the Italian cuisine. Fortunately, the American spouse of the chief, Lara Gilmore insisted on his right to experiment. Nowadays, Bottura is praised by fellow chefs, critics and fine diners across the globe.

Bottura offers a range of narratives through his dishes, playing with ingredients from the surrounding Emilia-Romagna region. Courses include the now-famous Five Ages of Parmigiano Reggiano, which takes the diner through the region’s esteemed cheese in different temperatures, textures and tastes. The pie crust ‘pirate ship’ filled with sea snails, razor clams, blue lobster and truffle clam chowder as a representation of travel, seasonality and the local coastline.

The chef’ creations are influenced by art and music, namely jazz, and the dining space is made up of three elegant rooms that are adorned with high-quality contemporary artwork.

Discover the results of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018 through a series of mouth-watering pictures. #Worlds50Best pic.twitter.com/SHQ8zKjc6g — The World's 50 Best (@TheWorlds50Best) June 29, 2018

