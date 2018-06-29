Kurz welcomes plans for refugee centres outside EU

“I am glad that it has come to one # Trendwende in the European # Migrationspolitik. For the first time, there is approval for refugee centres outside the # EU so-called #Anladeplattformen“, Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at arrival for the second day of the EU Summit on migration (#EUCO).

Arrival and doorstep @sebastiankurz #AT at the European Council #EUCO "I am happy that for the first time there is consent about refugee centres outside the EU. It is important now to implement these ideas quickly" #migrationEU https://t.co/U5c1lyzqRM — EU Council TV News (@EUCouncilTVNews) June 29, 2018

European leaders called on the Council and the Commission to swiftly explore the concept of regional “disembarkation platforms” in close cooperation with relevant third countries, UNHCR and IOM. Such platforms should operate, regarding individual situations in “full respect of international law and without creating a pull factor“, EU Council final document says.