Kurz welcomes plans for refugee centres outside EU
“I am glad that it has come to one
#Trendwende in the European #Migrationspolitik. For the first time, there is approval for refugee centres outside the #EU so-called #Anladeplattformen“, Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at arrival for the second day of the EU Summit on migration (#EUCO).
European leaders called on the Council and the Commission to swiftly explore the concept of regional “disembarkation platforms” in close cooperation with relevant third countries, UNHCR and IOM. Such platforms should operate, regarding individual situations in “full respect of international law and without creating a pull factor“, EU Council final document says.