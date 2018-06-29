EU adopts new strategy to defeat human trafficking

“In order to definitively break the business model of the smugglers, thus preventing tragic loss of life, it is necessary to eliminate the incentive to embark on perilous journeys. This requires a new approach based on shared or complementary actions among the Member States to the disembarkation of those who are saved in Search and Rescue operations” – the conclusions of the European Council say.

“In that context, the European Council calls on the Council and the Commission to swiftly explore the concept of regional disembarkation platforms, in close cooperation with relevant third countries as well as UNHCR and IOM. Such platforms should operate distinguishing individual situations, in full respect of international law and without creating a pull factor”, – the conclusions continue.

This week in Brussels the European leaders adopted a new set of measures to meet the challenge of illegal mass migration, and defeat human trafficking, luring people to risk their lives in Mediterranean.

A special attention is give to the efforts to stop smugglers operating out of Libya:

” It will step up its support for the Sahel region, the Libyan Coastguard, coastal and Southern communities, humane reception conditions, voluntary humanitarian returns, cooperation with other countries of origin and transit, as well

as voluntary resettlement”.

There is a special reference to NGO vessels, obliging them to respect the legislation, avoiding obstruction of EU efforts to guard external borders: “All vessels operating in the Mediterranean must respect the applicable laws and not obstruct operations of the Libyan Coastguard”.

CORRECTION Libyan cities (ranked in order of numbers) used by #migrants as jumping-off points for attempts to cross the Mediterranean in recent months #Libya (Corrects location points on the map) pic.twitter.com/d7UYkWeZ3m — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 28, 2018