Extremist guru adepts executed in Japan
Shoko Asahara, founder of the doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo and mastermind behind the deadly 1995 sarin attack on the Tokyo subway system — and a number of other horrific crimes in the 1980s and ’90s — was executed on Friday, July 5, according to Japanese official sources.
The crimes he was convicted of also include the murders of lawyer Tsutsumi Sakamoto, his wife and their 1-year-old son in November 1989 and another sarin gas attack in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, in June 1994. That attack killed eight and left about 600 injured.
The doomsday cult successfully recruited a number of educated members, including medics and scientists, some of whom took part in the crimes — a fact that particularly shocked the Japanese public, relating good mores with education.
According to government sources, six other condemned Aum members — Tomomasa Nakagawa, 55, Kiyohide Hayakawa, 68, Yoshihiro Inoue, 48, Masami Tsuchiya, 53, and Seiichi Endo, 58, and Tomomitsu Niimi, 54, — were also executed.