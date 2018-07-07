Iran protests against expel of diplomats from Netherlands

Tehran summoned Dutch ambassador in relation to Islamic Republic protested at the deportation of two Iranian diplomats from the Netherlands, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by IRNA news.

A European government official and a Western intelligence source indicated that the expulsions of two Iranian embassy staff occurred up to two months ago.

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bahram Qasemi  said the deportation of Iranian diplomats was “unfriendly and unconstructive” and said Iran has the right to take reciprocal measures.

“Instead of expelling Iranian diplomats, the Dutch government should explain why it has harbored members of a terrorist organization,” Qasemi said, mentioning the People’s Mujahideen Organization of Iran. That group is linked to the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran – a bloc of opposition groups in exile that seek an end clerical rule in Iran. The group, also known by its Persian name Mujahideen-e-Khalq, was once listed as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union but is not any more.

