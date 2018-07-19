Mogherini announces diplomatic nominations

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini announced the nomination of 24 new Heads of EU Delegations:

Luigi SORECA has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Albania. He is currently serving as Director for Security in DG HOME, European Commission.

Jan SADEK has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Botswana. He is former Swedish Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Bertrand SORET has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Chad. He is currently serving as Head of the Political, Press and Information Section in the EU Delegation to Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nicolas CHAPUIS has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to China. He is former Ambassador of France to Canada.

Raul MATEUS PAULA has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Congo. He is currently serving as Head of the EU Delegation to Niger.

Meglena KUNEVA has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to the Council of Europe (Strasbourg). She is a former Minister of Education and Science, Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria for European Policies and a former EU Commissioner.

Carl HARTZELL has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Georgia. He is currently serving as Senior Foreign Policy Adviser in the Cabinet of the President of the European Council.

Diana ACCONCIA has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Ghana. She is currently serving as Head of Unit for Economic Partnership Agreements and relations with Africa, Caribbean and Pacific in DG TRADE, European Commission.

Josep COLL I CARBO has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Guinea. He is former Head of EU Delegations to Benin and Cape Verde.

Jobst VON KIRCHMANN has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Cote d’Ivoire. He is currently serving as Head of Unit Southern Africa and Indian Ocean in DG DEVCO, European Commission.

Patricia FLOR has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Japan. She is currently serving as Ambassador, Director General for International Order, UN and Arms Control in the German Foreign Office and is a former EU Special Representative for Central Asia.

Sven-Olov CARLSSON has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan. He is currently serving as Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Russia.

Eduard AUER has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan. He is currently serving as Head of the EEAS Western Balkans Division.

Alan BUGEJA has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Libya. He is former Ambassador, Representative of Malta to the European Union Political and Security Committee.

Giovanni DI GIROLAMO has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Madagascar. He is currently serving as Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Nicaragua and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to Panama.

Sandra PAESEN has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Malawi. She is currently serving as Head of the Political, Press and Information Section in the EU Delegation to Uganda.

Antonio SANCHEZ-BENEDITO has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Mozambique. He is currently serving as Head of the EU Delegation to Madagascar and Comoros.

Denisa-Elena IONETE has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Niger. She is currently serving as Head of the EU Delegation to Chad.

Irene MINGASSON has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Senegal. She is currently serving as Head of Unit for Regional Cooperation in the Southern Neighbourhood in DG NEAR, European Commission.

Sinead WALSH has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to South Sudan. She is currently serving as Deputy Director Multilateral Unit, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland.

Marilyn JOSEFSON has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Tajikistan. She is currently serving as Deputy Ambassador of Sweden to the European Union Political and Security Committee.

Walter STEVENS has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to the United Nations (Geneva). He is currently serving as Permanent Chair of the European Union Political and Security Committee.

Stavros LAMBRINIDIS has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to the United States of America. He is currently serving as EU Special Representative for Human Rights.

Timo OLKKONEN has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe. He is currently serving as Ambassador of Finland to Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.