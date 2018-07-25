ISIS claims terrorist attack in Syria

A powerful explosion hit the area near a vegetable market in As-Suwayda (92 km from Damascus) on Wednesday, July 25. Later a blast near Al-Musalleh was reported. The terror attacks were carried out along with assaults on settlements in the outskirts of As-Suwayda. At least 100 people were killed in the string of attacks, AFP reported citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

#UPDATE A string of suicide blasts and raids claimed by the Islamic State group have killed more than 180 people in southern Syria, in one of the jihadists' deadliest ever assaults in the country https://t.co/GFl8bbn0Cs — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 25, 2018

Facing imminent defeat, terrorists resorted to a craven last-ditch effort and carried out deadly attacks in As-Suwayda, in southwestern Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“Amid the success of the Syrian government forces, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, on liberating Syrian lands from the armed groups of the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra and other terror groups, the extremists feel that their defeat is imminent and are desperately using mass violence against civilians,” the ministry said.

At least 38 killed in series of terror attacks in southern Syriahttps://t.co/D0jbFnsGeg pic.twitter.com/rDHI0iQFrC — TASS (@tassagency_en) July 25, 2018