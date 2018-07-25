Hungary abandons UN migration agreement

Hungary officially notified the United Nations on Tuesday, July 24, that it is quitting the approval process of the Global Compact for Migration, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

It has become clear that differences between Hungary’s position on migration and the UN’s approach are irreconcilable, Szijjarto told a press conference.

“Hungary will maintain its position and no global package can change that”, he added.

“We see migration processes from a different perspective,” he said. The UN believes that migration is unavoidable, beneficial and should be supported, while Hungary considers it a danger to Hungary and Europe, he said, adding that the UN’s aim was to encourage migration whereas Hungary’s goal was to stop it.

Differences between #Hungary's position on #migration and the #UN's approach are irreconcilable – said FM Peter #Szijjarto, announcing that the country officially quits the #ForMigration compact. https://t.co/PrMHvqOXan — Hungary Journal (@hungary_journal) July 24, 2018